HDA Truck Pride adds aftermarket expert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – HDA Truck Pride has named Tom Kennedy to the position of vice-president, product management.

He will focus on product category management and growth and product line expansion, the organization, North America’s largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket, announced. He will specifically look to grow brakes, driveline, engine, lighting, steering and wheel-end categories.

Kennedy brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in the aftermarket industry. Most recently, he served as director of hard parts for O’Reilly’s.

“We’re pleased to have Tom join our team,” said Bill Burns, chief operating officer of HDA Truck Pride. “He has a wealth of knowledge specialized in product management and supplier negotiations. His expertise will be an asset to our product management team and HDA Truck Pride overall.”