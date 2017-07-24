Hino names top Canadian dealer, sales rep

BARRIE, Ont. – Tri-Truck Centre has been named Hino Dealer of the Year for the third straight year.

The award was recently presented to dealer principal John Esplen, and general manager Rick Howitt. Hino says the dealer of the year is selected based on a comprehensive measure of its dealers’ total business, sales management, service support, parts performance, and overall facility.

“We might not be the biggest of all Hino dealers in Canada but one thing is for sure, this honor reflects everybody’s hard work and dedication at Tri-Truck and we are certainly the best,” said Esplen.

Tri-Truck sales rep Thom Moody was also recognized, as Hino’s top salesperson in Canada. He achieved the highest retail truck sales in the country.