Increasing confidence driving new trailer orders: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Final February net trailer orders totaled 25,800 units, down 21% from January but 20% better than last February, FTR reports.

February orders were the best for that month since 2014. Refrigerated van orders remained at historically high levels and dry van orders were steady, according to FTR. Trailer net orders have now totaled 239,000 units over the past 12 months.

“This is the fourth solid month of orders for trailers,” said Don Ake, FTR’s vice-president of commercial vehicles. “Van fleets are now placing orders for the second half of the year, confident that the economy and freight will continue to grow. Dealers are also restocking after being cautious the last half of 2016. Small fleets have increased their ordering activity in 2017, adding to the market momentum. In addition, vocational markets are beginning to recover after a tough 2016.”

Ake said the trailer market is reflecting the Class 8 truck market and that production hasn’t yet responded to the uptick in orders.

“The transportation sector is experiencing an improvement in business confidence and this is showing up in the order totals,” Ake said.