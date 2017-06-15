International makes disc brakes standard on LT series

LISLE, Ill. – International Truck has announced it’s making air disc brakes standard on all axles of its International LT series highway truck.

The company has selected the Bendix ADB22X disc brake as its standard offering.

“Our DriverFirst design philosophy ensures the needs of professional drivers remain top of mind with our product development team,” said Denny Mooney, senior vice-president, global product development, International Trucks. “Offering standard air disc brakes on all axles is just another example of our Uptime promise to build trucks with the latest safety technologies, that stay on the road and that drivers want to drive.”