International ships first trucks with A26 engine

LISLE, Ill. – International Truck has announced it has started shipping trucks with its new A26 engine.

The 12.4-liter engine is being shipped in International LT and RH series trucks, offering up to 9% better fuel economy over comparable models built a year ago, the company claims.

“Delivering our 12.4-liter engine is a significant milestone for Navistar,” said Persio Lisboa, Navistar executive vice-president and chief operations officer. “We continue to receive great customer feedback on the products we’re delivering today. Customers will continue to experience outstanding levels of quality, reliability and uptime with our new family of Class 8 on-highway trucks, now complete with the A26 engine.”