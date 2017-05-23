J & J Trailer achieves NATM certification

SCARBOROUGH, Ont. – J & J Trailer Manufacturing and Sales says it has been certified by the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM).

The company says the certification for building compliant trailers aligns it with other manufacturers who are committed to producing safe trailers. NATM was founded to promote safety within the industry, following reports that unsafe, illegal trailers were being sold across the US.

J & J says it can now place the white and blue NATM decal on its trailers, indicating its trailers meet a higher standard of safety. The NATM compliance verification program is based on guidelines for recommended minimum manufacturing practices for light- and medium-duty trailers.