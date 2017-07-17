Lytx opens new Canadian office, R&D lab

MARKHAM, Ont. – DriveCam maker Lytx has announced its move into a new facility in Markham, Ont.

The company is moving its local hardware and software development teams into a 13,000 sq.-ft. facility equipped with a research and development lab space, in an effort to “facilitate innovation and collaboration.”

The new facility will host research, development and client/sales operations. Lytx says nearly 650,000 drivers use its DriveCam video safety program worldwide.

The new facility is on Commerce Valley Drive West in Markham, the region’s technology hub. Up to 40 employees will work there.

“Toronto is a magnet for technology talent, giving us a rich recruiting pool for expansion of our hardware and software development team,” said Lytx senior vice-president, human capital, Tonya Cross. “Innovation is a hallmark of Lytx’s market solutions, and the work of our Lytx Canada team will have a positive global impact for the company.”