Mack tests alternative fuel Pinnacle model with New York City Department of Sanitation

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has landed its first customer to test the company’s Dimethyl Ether (DME)-powered Mack Pinnacle model, using the non-toxic, clean-burning alternative fuel.

The demonstration, which will test the performance of DME, is in collaboration with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and Oberon Fuels.

“We look forward to gathering data with DSNY and Oberon to better determine the performance and drivability of the DME-powered Mack Pinnacle model,” said Dennis Slagle, president of Mack Trucks. “We believe DME shows great promise, and we are pleased to be working with our longtime customer DSNY to evaluate the fuel as a viable alternative to diesel.”

Mack says DME delivers the same performance as diesel fuel without the generation of soot. Other benefits of the alternative fuel include that it can be made from multiple sustainable feedstocks and does not require cryogenic temperature or high tank pressures.

“This first-ever customer demonstration of a DME Mack truck is an excellent opportunity to showcase the potential of DME in real-world use cases,” said Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., president of Oberon Fuels. “We commend the New York City Department of Sanitation and Mack Trucks for their leadership in this program, which we believe will advance the testing and adoption of the zero-soot, low carbon, emissions-reducing DME fuel to help cities around the world become more sustainable.”

The Mack Pinnacle Axle Back model is equipped with a Mack MP8-13liter engine and Mack mDrive automated manual transmission.

“The New York City Department of Sanitation is committed to seeking opportunities to reduce our environmental footprint,” said DSNY deputy commissioner Rocco DiRico. “DME could be one solution to help us achieve this goal, and we are pleased to be partnering with Mack Trucks on this endeavor.”

