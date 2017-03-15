Mack upgrading its legacy models with modern connectivity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mack is helping its older model vehicles not equipped with GuardDog Connect telematics hardware get connected.

Making the announcement at the Work Truck Show March 15, Mack, along with its partner Geotab, will maximize customer uptime with the connectivity solution.

“The benefits of Mack’s uptime solutions are proven, with significant reductions in diagnostic and repair times,” said David Pardue, Mack Trucks vice-president of connected vehicles and uptime services. “We are pleased to partner with Geotab and offer those same benefits to customers who own Mack legacy vehicles.”

A Geotab telematics device installed on the truck will connect with the Mack Uptime Center that will monitor the same vehicle codes as GuardDog Connect. When an issue is found, Mack OneCall agents evaluate and provide the customer’s designated contact information through Mack Asist, an online communications and service portal, as well as schedule parts and service bay availability for repair.

When released in 2014, Mack’s GuardDog Connect was made standard on its Pinnacle and Granite model trucks.

Phillip Swaim, director of Mack’s network fixed operations, said there were about 50,000 legacy Mack truck presently on the road that did not have GuardDog Connect, but will now be able to reap the same benefits thanks to the Geotab connectivity device.

“As an IoT hub, Geotab’s telematics device gathers accurate diagnostic intelligence that is trusted by many to improve vehicle uptime,” said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. “We’re proud to partner with Mack, creating a powerful solution that will offer new levels of ROI to legacy Mack vehicles.”

Compatible will all model year 2011 and newer trucks equipped with Mack engines, Mack’s GuardDog Connect service for its legacy vehicles will be available for order May 1.

