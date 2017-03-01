Mack, Volvo offering over-the-air engine updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mack and Volvo both announced at the spring meeting of the Technology & Maintenance Council that they’ll be offering over-the-air software and parameter updates.

Ash Makki, product marketing manager with Volvo, said up to 75% of engine software updates are ignored by customers because of the time required to have them installed. He said about 2.3 days of downtime are incurred for every software update and that there are typically two required each year. Customers who ignore the updates often miss out on fixes that can improve performance and fuel economy or reduce engine fault codes.

A 25-truck fleet, said Makki, can save about US$126,500 a year by downloading software updates remotely.

“Mack Over The Air represents the next step in Mack’s industry-leading approach to uptime,” David Pardue, vice-president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks said at TMC. “Our customers can now make these updates whenever and wherever it is convenient for them.”

Engine parameters, such as maximum speed, will also be eligible for over-the-air updates. Owners are notified when an update is available and then they can complete the install via a cellular connection when the truck is parked.

The service is being offered on all 2017 Mack and Volvo engines.