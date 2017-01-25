Mahle expands product offerings through new partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Mahle Service Solutions has expanded it product offerings, through two new partnerships with industry suppliers.

The company, aiming to become a one-stop shop for its customers, capable of offering entire solutions, will now provide diagnostics and commercial vehicle lift equipment.

The diagnostics are offered through a partnership with Noregon. TechPro HD powered by JPro builds on Mahle’s existing automotive offering.

The commercial vehicle lift equipment is manufactured by Gray and will be branded Mahle manufactured by Gray. The line includes stands, floor jacks, vehicle lifts, fluid collection systems and other equipment.

Jon Douglas, head of aftermarket for Mahle, noted the company’s two new partners share the same values and business philosophies. The partnerships were announced at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.