Manac takes minority stake in ABS Remorques

ASBESTOS, Que. – Conveyor semi-trailer manufacturer ABS Remorques has announced that Manac has taken a minority stake in the company.

“It is with great pride that we announce this partnership as it will allow us to expand our presence in both Canadian and American markets,” said François Gouin, president and majority shareholder of ABS. “Located in the town of Asbestos, Que., ABS celebrates its 30th anniversary by pursuing growth and sustainability initiatives, such as this association with Manac. We are recognized as leading companies in our respective fields as well as in our communities, and we are both focused on new technologies.”

“ABS’s conveyor semi-trailer is absolutely complementary to our line of products,” added Charles Dutil, president of Manac. “The association of our two companies will help François and the ABS team to sustain its growth. Additionally, the sharing of best practices and access to our sales and service network will be beneficial to both companies. ABS and Manac share important values, such as their commitment to their respective communities. Sharing these values is important to both François and us.”