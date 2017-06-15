May trailer orders exceed expectations

COLUMBUS, Ind. – There were 17,850 trailers ordered in May, marking a 27% improvement year-over-year, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.

It marked the sixth straight month of positive year-over-year comparisons, though orders were 14% off April’s figures, ACT reported.

“Net orders were off approximately 14% month-over-month, but that was actually better than expected since historic order patterns call for decline in excess of 20% in May,” said Frank Maly, ACT’s director of CV transportation analysis and research. “The major May story is the continuation of the 2016-2017 order season momentum. After a very slow start last fall, orders have been up year-over-year every month since December, with both April and May posting year-over-year gains of 25% or better.”

Dry vans were the major contributor to the growth, up nearly 50% compared to last year. Flatbeds, dumps, and tankers were also solid, ACT reported.