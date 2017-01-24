Meritor expands FastSet King Pin Kit product line

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Meritor has expanded its FastSet King Pin Kit product line to offer 45 no-ream kits, providing fleets with a faster way to replace king pins.

The expanded line was announced at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

“Meritor FastSet is now available for all popular axle applications, including Meritor, Dana, Eaton, Spicer, Mack, Volvo, Chevrolet, GMC, Isuzu and Axle Alliance,” said Joe Ghering, product manager, steering and suspension, aftermarket for Meritor. “With fleets looking for ways to increase vehicle uptime, FastSet eliminates the need for reamers, special tools and presses when replacing king pins.”

With the kit, king pin bushings do not need to be reamed after they are installed into the steering knuckle, which saves labor, time and equipment costs, Meritor claims. Instead of pressing in the bushings during installation, customers can use the kit to install spiral bushings by hand. Additionally, the king pin’s special groove pattern design allows grease to permeate high-wear areas.