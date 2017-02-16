Truck News

News

Navistar recognizes top suppliers

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has recognized 34 top suppliers with Diamond Supplier Awards.

Those recognized represent the top 2% of the company’s supply base, according to the company.

“We appreciate the value created for Navistar customers through the long-term relationships we have with our suppliers,” said David McKean, vice-president, procurement, Navistar. “We are pleased to recognize these great businesses and partners as our top suppliers for getting the job done, and doing it with excellence.”

This year’s recipients include:

  • Accuride Corporation
  • Aearo Technologies LLC
  • AL3, Inc.
  • Barpellam, Inc.
  • Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems
  • Calark International
  • Caresoft Global, Inc.
  • Continental Tire
  • Cummins, Inc.
  • Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.
  • Donaldson Company, Inc.
  • Durable Products, Inc.
  • EDS Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Elgin Industries
  • Estampados Magna de Mexico
  • Exide Technologies
  • Hydrualic Tubes & Fittings LLC
  • Hyolim Industrial Co.
  • Julian Electric, Inc.
  • KIC LLC
  • Maxion-Inmagusa
  • Meritor, Inc.
  • Milton Manufacturing, Inc.
  • MMI Engineered Solutions
  • PKC Group
  • Pulverman
  • Rosco, Inc.
  • Shell Lubricants
  • Superior Trim
  • Tech Mahindra Limited
  • Transportation Services, Inc.
  • Truckmovers.com, Inc.
  • VOSS Automotive, Inc.
  • XPO Logistics Worldwide, Inc.

 

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*