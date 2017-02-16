Navistar recognizes top suppliers

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has recognized 34 top suppliers with Diamond Supplier Awards.

Those recognized represent the top 2% of the company’s supply base, according to the company.

“We appreciate the value created for Navistar customers through the long-term relationships we have with our suppliers,” said David McKean, vice-president, procurement, Navistar. “We are pleased to recognize these great businesses and partners as our top suppliers for getting the job done, and doing it with excellence.”

This year’s recipients include: