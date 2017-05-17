Navistar relocates used truck center

LISLE, Ill. — International Truck is moving its used truck center to a new location in Melrose Park, Ill.

The company says its flagship used truck center will be moved four blocks, into the same building as Navistar’s Melrose Park plant, occupying previously unused space on the land. It will also consolidate engine test, used truck reconditioning, certified technicians, and used truck sales in a single location.

“The Used Truck Center move provides an opportunity to create our most comprehensive used truck facility yet,” said Jeff Heichel, vice-president, used truck operations. “On one side of the building, we will be selling our used trucks; and on the other, we have certified technicians working on reconditioning them. It creates a great environment that promotes sales and customer service.”

The truck center features a 5,500 sq.-ft. building – up from the previous 2,500 sq.-ft. – and sits on a 150,000 sq.-ft. lot, with room for further expansion.