How Navistar solved its EGR problems

LISLE, Ill. — It’s no secret that Navistar International had its share of EGR-related failures as it attempted to meet EPA10 emissions standards without the use of SCR exhaust aftertreatment.
The company very candidly addressed the issue at its Analyst Day earlier this week, and offered a full explanation of the fix it has implemented.
Tim Shick, vice-president of sales support with Navistar, said most of the problems could be traced to the MaxxForce engine’s turbo air control valve, which connects directly to the engine’s electronic control module (ECM). The ECM, very importantly, would dictate via that connection how much fresh air should be supplied to the engine and for how long, as well as how much hot exhaust should be supplied and for how long, to effectively reduce emissions.
However, constant vibration and wind underneath the hood would cause the connection to become loose.
“When this began to fail, it didn’t become totally dislodged,” Shick explained. “The truck went down the road and the connector moved around due to vibration and wind under the hood and through a process called ‘fretting’ would wear these pins down to the point where it would connect intermittently.”
The intermittent connection would cause the device to “overfuel” the engine with sooty exhaust, which first went to the EGR valve. Exacerbating the situation, the shaft on the EGR valve was prone to failure, allowing in a free-flow of soot-saturated exhaust.
“What usually happens is you get an open flow of exhaust coming in at will, which is full of soot, because the engine is not combusting all the fuel completely and it goes into the EGR coolers,” Shick explained.
Next thing you know, the exhaust manifold, valve and coolers inside the EGR housing are filled with soot. Fuel economy deteriorates, a dashboard light comes on and the truck needs to be taken out of service.
This was problematic with engines produced in 2010 through 2012. However, by 2013 Navistar had identified the problem and taken steps to address it, Shick explained.
For starters, it hardwired the connection from the turbo air control valve to the ECM so that it could no longer shake free and lose its connection as a result of over-the-road vibrations. It also made the EGR valve shaft 30% larger and less susceptible to sticking.
Navistar also removed some sharp edges from within the system that were causing premature fatiguing and cracking of components. It also redesigned the EGR cooler, providing more room for exhaust gases to flow.
Navistar says the improvements have dramatically reduced warranty claims. It now updates used trucks taken in through its Diamond Renewed used truck reconditioning program to implement the improved components. International MaxxForce engines built in 2013 and after will already come with the fix.
An International dealer can determine whether pre-2013 engines have been updated with the improved parts. Navistar is so confident with the fix, it offers a one-year, 100,000-mile warranty on used trucks that have been reconditioned through its Diamond Renewed program.
I believe navistar used a caterpillar block and put their own tech into it.
I have a 2003 ford F350 with the 6.0L Navistar engine which has caused me considerable grief with the EGR costing me about $ 3000.00 out of my pocket. Since Navistar has realized the error of their ways, will this be also realized by ford? I am pursuing this with Ford and will send you a letter at a later date with Fords response.
That was only a few of the many failures on these engines. The main failure on the Maxxforce 13 was and still is “Serviceabilty”. You can change a EGR valve on a Cummins ISX CM 2350 in the same amount of time it takes to remove and install the seats when changing a EGR valve on a Maxxforce 13. Yes I said seats. The seats, gear shift lever, floor mats, lower dash assembly, and cab engine cover have to be removed just to see the EGR valve on a Maxxforce 13.
How much it will cost to replace the EGR cooler and valve can anyone tell me please
Truck diagnosed needing a Turbo, EGR cooler and EGR valve.
I have a 2010 8600. I paid $8000+ for a valve and cooler replacement in September at an International dealer.
Still feeling the burn on that one since i had only had the truck 5 months at that point and it was not covered under the diamond warranty i paid for when bought the truck.
All of the newer trucks are not very relible , at least before we could get it to the garage to repair it now it just quits. Has anyone done a study to figure out the true cost of EGR/DPF/def related to all the repair costs? I wonder if we worked it out we would not figure out that all the repairs and making of replacement parts is MORE damaging to the envoirment than the extra emissions equetment? My old trucks seemed to get the same fuel mileage 20 years ago maybe an improvement on old engines would produce a net benefit to the envoirment?
I received an email from ford and they state that Ford Motor Company is not responsible for any damage, loss and a multitude of other excuses why they will do nothing about the 6.0 Litre diesel EGR system defects. I am writing a letter to other publications explaining all the EGR problems I have experienced with this engine and perhaps others will get involved and moan as I am doing.
Give me a break! A Fortune 500 company brought to it’s knees by a wire connection?!
Who wrote this?….straw man at it’s best. They have lost all trust on engine components with all these issues…let’s just hope Cummins takes over.
Well, the problem is not really the engines, the problem is EPA unreal requirements as well California Air Resources Board, they have pushed this unreliable technology on the industry, inflating operation cost and hurting working families big time as well truck and engine builders, I have seen this European trucks with all metal filters installed performing better for a fraction of the cost
There isn’t a current emissions standard diesel platform that is working correctly at all. Would it have been constructive to have allowed Detroit to pursue their ethanol platform. Is protecting the interests of big oil number as a number1 priority logical?
just wondering, is the 2015 16 international prostar worth buying or are they still pleg with problems
They have done an awful lot of work on the system and it’s much better. Unfortunately they’re using the same old High Temp EGR Cooler. Improve the reliability of the Cooler and you’ve got a pretty good engine.
There’s a company out there called M1M, and they make a drop-in replacement EGR Cooler core for the EPA ’10 engines. They don’t currently sell them at the dealers, but you can buy them direct. I haven’t personally used them, but with the cores failing every 100,000 miles or so, it might make sense to try an aftermarket core. Their website is: http://www.egr-cooler.com
What about all of us that are stuck with these unreliable engine’s. Are you going to fix them or are we going to have to fix this problem as well?
Maybe it solved its problem but we are still stuck with their last problem.
What are symptoms of egr bad on maxxforce 13? Im getting intermittent whistle, and smell of diesel, and constant regeneration. Now dpf light comes on,then off after 20 miles. At the end of money and wits end!
Could the egr need cleaning, or replaced? I hear they’re about $1000
Hey Stoney did you ever find the solution to your problem? because I am having similar issues.
the EGR system is a costly system that California pushed on the nation just to make money for the state. they did not look into the fact that you CAN NOT burn exhaust gases because you’ve already done that. if you truly look in to the EGR system you will find out that it cause the motor to burn more fuel. there are better ways to lower emissions than what is in place now, but Cali. and Big Oil will not let that technology come to light
its true, i have a 2012, engine blew at 250k miles, replaced undet warranty with upgraded maxforce 13 and no problems since,
Just went through the EGR issue with our International ambulance. It is a 2010 with a Maxxforce engine. Unit kept stalling out or not wanting to go when you hit the accelerator. Exhaust temp light coming on all the time and really bad exhaust smell and white smoke from the pipe. I had it in the shop and they found the EGR cooler bad and pipe leading to the cooler full of black soot that they could not remove. Had to have the whole system replaced. Not a cheap repair. The truck has been a nightmare from day one. Had a second truck with the same motor. No longer part of our fleet.
I have a 2009 durastar have replaced 4 egr coolers in the last 2 years all but 1 out of warranty I replaced both last August 2015 they have both gone again 11 months later where is the fix only had International Dealer replace them this article is a joke!
they need to take them all off the road and repay everyone that have a pro star truck
Very good I want to buy a 2009 Prostar with MaxxForce Engine Horsepower motor: 450 Transmission Speeds: 10 Speed T-2 say that it is very problematic that engine I recommended?
I’ve been having an ongoing issue with my 2011 prostar (maxxforce engine) for 10 months now, back and forth in the shop with diesel and exhaust like fumes…. put a new dog house shield in and now I’m getting a taste but no smell and it is making me sick. The dealers have claimed bad manifold, bad exhaust pipe, bad shifter boot and other fixes but I am still having this issue.
Have a 2013 Navistar 7500. Biggest POS on the road. Has been in the shop 5 months since I’ve owned it and back again for a new EGR, Particulate filter and a new and improved exhaust manifold. Approximate cost, 8,000 and another week out of service where I need to get a rental.
Absolutely no help from Navistar/International. They want me to trade it in and get another.
I have been advised by a Freightliner salesman that a Maxxforce engine is good IF the polution crap is removed from the engine????
Yes,this is crazy,i have a 2011 Prostar. I’ve had the engine replaced in 2014,with only 325,00 on it. They replaced the block,now it’s 2Yrs later and I had the second engine to go with only 190,000. Now the company I’m leaseing the truck are not trying to give me any assistance with getting navistar to do anything with the repair.
I had a maxxforce7 and the last 4 repairs were all broken rockers and rods. These engines are only good for 100000 miles max. After that you might as well just junk them because even internationanal won’t take them for trade in.
I have an 2012 international Prostar with the MaxxForece 13 and my engine light came on but never lost power by any means and all the gauges stayed normal. The light did go off the next day but I had the health report done and it show something going on with egr low flow . But other than that I have no issues at all. I think my truck was updated before I got. Any suggestion
oh yea I have 421,300 miles on it. and also get good fuel mileage
I have an 2012 international Prostar with the MaxxForece 13 5 of the last 6 weeks in the shop . I ask them to trade my 2012 for a 2010 they said no yours has no resale value . I said I know that its a piece of crap. no help from navistar trucks going in the shop again
My 2015 N9 just hydrolocked with only 90k. Egr cooler went bad and leaked the coolant into the block over night and when I hit the key I lost cylinder number 6??? I have the latest motor. Don’t believe the hipe! They are garbage and will put you out of business!!
We recently purchased 2 2012 International maxforce. Within a month one of them blew a Turbo and cost me $9,500. And within the week my EGR valve cooler went out to costing $4,500. Both trucks had the diamond select service plan. Now they’re telling me the diamond select inspection it’s not covered under warranty. Does anybody know or can anybody help me with this issue? The trucks were bought inWestrucks International in Colton California.
Navistar is doing R&D at the expense of every one that they can sucker into buying one of the maxi-shit
Engines that they produce , they have had egr problems as far back as 2005 on these engines and possible earlier, why not start a class action law suite
Against them, as share as he’ll they have put many a trucker bankrupt with them.