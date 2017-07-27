New Cascadia driving higher penetration of proprietary components

YOUNTVILLE, Cali. – Orders for the new Cascadia have now surpassed those for its predecessor, and buyers of the new truck are increasingly adopting proprietary powertrain components and safety systems.

“Within the next couple weeks, we will crest 10,000 builds with the new Cascadia already,” Mike McHorse, Freightliner product marketing segment manager, on-highway, said during a business update here today.

Production of the new Cascadia began in January and was slowly ramped up through March.

McHorse said customer are confirming Freightliner’s claims of an 8% fuel economy improvement over the classic Cascadia.

Interestingly, the new Cascadia, despite coming at a price premium, is being spec’d with more Daimler-made parts. The take rate for the DT12 automated transmission is at 94% with the new Cascadia, compared to 68% in classic Cascadias. The Detroit Assurance suite of active safety systems is being ordered in 59% of new Cascadias, compared to 25% of legacy models. And the new Cascadia is rolling off the line with more Detroit front (91%) and rear (74%) axles, compared to the legacy models with 65% and 42%, respectively.

Freightliner continues to expand offerings on the new model, most recently adding a 116-inch BBC day cab, a 72-inch raised roof sleeper, the Cummins X15 engine, and Eaton automated manual transmissions. A new driver loft is also now in production. More options will be announced this fall at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show, McHorse added.

Freightliner has also updated its Team Run Smart website, and will be bringing in its 50,000th member within a month or two. The new, simplified website, now features three sections: Live Smart; Business Smart; and Truck Smart.

Live Smart focuses on living a healthy lifestyle on the road, and includes nutritional and exercise advice. Business Smart provides tools for owner-operators to be more successful in running their businesses. And Truck Smart shares insights and tips on how to drive efficiently. A group of Run Smart pros share tips on how to maximize fuel economy, spec’ trucks, and live a healthy life on the road.

Truckers can sign up for free and receive a weekly newsletter and participate in an online forum. You don’t have to be a Freightliner customer to join.

“Our hope is that as they become more successful and start to look for a new truck, or to add to their fleet, that they put Freightliner into consideration when doing that,” McHorse said. The new site can be found at www.TeamRunSmart.com.