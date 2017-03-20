OTA continues push for ‘smart’ lift axles

TORONTO, Ont. — The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is taking its next steps towards convincing Ontario to allow smart lift axles.

The OTA says it recently completed an analysis the Ministry of Transport can use to develop a regulatory amendment to allow their use.

“OTA members have been vocal about moving this issue forward for several operational and environmental considerations. Now, with an analysis in hand for MTO to use, we feel we are well positioned to achieve this in a practical, efficient and responsible manner,” said Geoff Wood, OTA’s vice-president, operations and safety.

No timeframe has yet been established, but OTA says this initial groundwork was the only way to start the process.