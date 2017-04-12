P.S.I. snaps up tire pressure monitoring competitor

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) has announced it acquisition of tire pressure monitoring system company Truck System Technologies (TST).

TST also provides mobile asset management systems, the company says. P.S.I. says TST’s offerings allow for the real-time tracking of assets and the ability to monitor and report inputs.

“We see the TST acquisition as a perfect complement to our automatic tire inflation systems.” stated Tim Musgrave, president and CEO of P.S.I. “The ability for our customers to customize their tire management solutions from a single systems provider is increasingly important with the pending greenhouse gas Phase 2 trailer regulations becoming effective January 2018.”

TST has a strong reputation in the RV market, P.S.I. says, and will be building on its commercial vehicle presence. P.S.I. has already thoroughly tested the company’s pressure monitoring and asset-tracking systems, according to the company.

“We actually started using the products years ago, strictly as a means for testing our automatic tire inflation system,” said Kevin Hennig, vice-president of product development and technical sales with P.S.I. “It was the solid performance of the TPMS and the ease of use of the asset tracking solutions that ultimately led us to consider them a good fit with our company.”