PacLease adds three B.C. locations

DELTA, B.C. – PacLease has added 10 new locations, including three in B.C.

Its dealer network now includes 454 locations in the US and Canada. The new Canadian locations are: Inland PacLease, West Kelowna, B.C.; Peterbilt Pacific Leasing, Lantzville, B.C.; and Peterbilt Pacific Leasing, Delta, B.C.

“PacLease had another strong year and we’re finding increased demand for those wanting to rent and lease Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks,” said Jake Civitts, director of franchise operations for Paccar Leasing Company (PacLease). “With the opening of our new PacLease locations, including three in the major markets of the Detroit and Philadelphia areas, along with Birmingham, we’re well situated for continued growth. Our customers have been pleased with the high quality and performance of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks powered by Paccar engines, and the service capabilities being delivered by our highly-trained dealers.”