Penske offers new connected fleet solutions

READING, Pa. – Today (April 17), Penske Truck Leasing announced its new fleet solutions, which connects its systems with nearly any truck and engine configuration or telematics service provider.

“We’re very pleased to begin formally offering connected fleet solutions to customers,” said Brian Hard, president and CEO of Penske Truck Leasing. “Our unique approach makes it easy for customers to connect their vehicles and share their vehicle data with us. We’ve designed these connected fleet solutions to improve vehicle uptime, safety and compliance, and help keep customers well-informed about their vehicles.”

Penske said its connected fleet solutions offers faster roadside assistance call triage and improved vehicle maintenance through remote diagnostics, location data and big data analytics. The company believes it is the first truck leasing company to provide connected fleet solutions at the size and scale it does, with more than 20,000 vehicles in its truck rental and logistics fleets using the new solution and adding more customers daily.

Penske will showcase its new connected fleet solutions at the National Private Truck Council’s annual Education Management Conference and Exposition in Cincinnati, Ohio April 30-May 2.