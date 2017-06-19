Penske Truck Leasing opens Windsor location

WINDSOR, Ont. – Penske Truck Leasing has opened a new location in Windsor, offering full-service truck leasing and commercial truck rental, as well as contract truck fleet maintenance services.

The new facility is located at 4505 Fourth St. It features three service bays and a wash bay, and a 10,400 sq.-ft. building on 7.5 acres.

“We have been steadily and strategically increasing our presence in Canada and the Ontario region specifically,” said Dan O’Boyle, senior vice-president for Penske’s north central region. “Our new location provides customers easy access to the E.C. Row expressway, Huron Church Road and is less than five minutes to the Ambassador Bridge.”

The truck rental and maintenance departments can be reached at 519-624-4380.