PIT Group adds another US mega-fleet

ATLANTA, Ga. – PIT Group has welcomed another large US fleet to its roster.

C.R. England has joined the organization, which offers unbiased research and testing of fuel-saving technologies and techniques.

“PIT Group will help us identify opportunities to save fuel, improve equipment longevity and realize a lower total cost of ownership,” said Ron Hall, vice-president of equipment and fuel at C.R. England. “Their vast research into fuel-saving technologies, corrosion resistance, and vehicle reliability, will complement our in-house testing and evaluation programs. In addition, there may be future technologies we don’t have the capability to test ourselves but can recommend the supplier bring directly to the PIT Group for evaluation.”

Hall said C.R. England conducts 15 or more SAE/TMC Type II and Type IV fuel economy tests internally each year.

“We make decisions about which vehicles and components to evaluate based on what might have a potential benefit, but we can’t test everything,” Hall added. “Part of the return on investment we expect from joining the PIT Group is in reviewing their test reports, and in identifying opportunities that we might not have seen otherwise.”