Prison walls no match for Maxim

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – Most people look to bust out of prison, but Maxim Truck and Trailer recently broke in.

Coming to the aid of Hipperson Construction, which was performing some updates to the Prince Albert, Sask. penitentiary kitchen and cooler system, Maxim delivered some reefer trailers that ended up being too large to fit through the prison’s entry gates.

But after arrangements were made with the penitentiary and Hipperson, a local crane company was able to lift the four units over the jail walls where a Maxim driver waited and moved them to their proper location.

Talk about a jail break.

