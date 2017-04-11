Ritchie Bros.’ Edmonton auction to offer ‘supermarket of equipment’

EDMONTON, Alta. – There will be no shortage of items to choose from at this month’s Ritchie Bros. auction in Edmonton, Alta., with just under 8,000 on the list.

The four-day event will feature more than 210 truck tractors, over 800 trailers, 210 excavators and more than 220 compactors.

“We try to make our auctions as efficient and valuable as possible for buyers — everyone is welcome, all the equipment is in one place for inspection, we have no reserve prices and they can bid in person or online,” said Brian Glenn, senior vice-president of Ritchie Bros. “This year we have a great selection of equipment from every major industry along with a wealth of consumer items. At the end of the auction all of it will be sold to new owners.”

The auction will take place April 25-28, with each day offering a variety of items up for bid.

Visit www.rbauction.com/Edmonton for a detailed equipment list.