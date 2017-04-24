SAF-Holland introduces new severe-duty fifth wheel slider

MONTREAL, Que. – SAF-Holland revealed at ExpoCam a new severe-duty slider fifth wheel system.

It’s designed for heavy- and severe-duty hauling operations, and boasts a 80,000-lb vertical load and 200,000-lb drawbar pull capacity. It’s compatible with Holland FW35, FW33, and FW0070 fifth wheels and features inboard and outboard mounting systems, which are adaptable to all fifth wheel configurations, including Holland Kompensator and No-Tilt wheels.

Kompensator mounting provides top plate side-to-side cradle movement on uneven terrain, the company says, relieving torsional stress and twist. No-tilt mounting systems provide for a seamless conversion to a rigid no-tilt fifth wheel for applications where articulation is provided on the trailer.

The new slider comes with a service-friendly design that allows fifth wheel heights to be easily changed, the company says. Available bracket-mounting heights range from eight to 11 inches and can be easily changed to meet various configurations.

The slider system provides slide travels from 12 to 72 inches, accommodating a wide range of weight distribution and clearance needs.

New visual plunger lock indicators are located toward the front of the slide bracket for easy visibility, allowing drivers to quickly ensure the slide bracket is securely locked in place.