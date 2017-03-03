Shell SuperRigs to be held in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Some of the most spectacular show trucks in the US and Canada will roll into Tulsa, Okla. May 18-20 for the annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition.

The event will take place at the Exchange Center at Expo Square. It’s located off Route I-44, Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 244.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the truck show. It will feature events for drivers and their families each day and night. An annual truck parade and fireworks show will also be held, as well as live entertainment.

Truck owners will compete for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes and 12 drivers will be chosen to have their trucks featured in the Shell SuperRigs calendar.

Judging will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19, and between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20. Judging takes about 20 minutes and contestants do not need to be present to win.

For more info, visit www.Rotella.com.