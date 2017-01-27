Stemco invests in air springs R&D center

FAIRLAWN, Ohio – Stemco has announced it is opening a 20,000 sq.-ft. research and development facility for commercial vehicle air springs.

The facility will employ 22 people and will house what Stemco says will be the world’s most advanced lab for the design and testing of commercial vehicle air spring materials, designs and technologies.

The investment follows Stemco’s acquisition of Veyance Technologies’ air springs business, which produced Goodyear air springs.

“On behalf of Stemco, I am extremely pleased to see the completion of this new facility,” said David Brinkman, segment business leader, air springs for Stemco. “Following the purchase of the Goodyear Air Springs business, we were intent on keeping the business in Fairlawn, retaining the workforce and investing where necessary to support our long-term growth. The new facility features state-of-the-art test equipment for a talented group of engineers that will serve our production facilities and our customers well in the future.”