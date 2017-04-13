Stoughton acquires land across from manufacturing plant

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Stoughton Trailers has announced it has purchased 17 acres of land across the street from its manufacturing plant in Brodhead, Wis.

“The Stoughton Trailers Brodhead manufacturing facility is a critical component of our manufacturing footprint,” said Bob Wahlin, president and CEO of Stoughton Trailers. “This acquisition will help strengthen our manufacturing operations and also demonstrates our commitment to the City of Brodhead. We are grateful for the support of Mayor Doug Pinnow, Brodhead City Council, and Mike Johnson, executive director of Green County Development Corporation for their assistance in making this acquisition a reality. We are proud to be a member of the Brodhead business community, and this acquisition will certainly help us solidify and grow our operations there.”

The land will be used to support current manufacturing operations in Brodhead. It also will allow for future expannsion if the need arises. Stoughton employs more than 1,500 people in Stoughton, Evansville and Brodhead, Wis. It produces semi-trailer sat Brodhead, where more than 100 are employed.