Timken to buy Groeneveld Group

NORTH CANTON, Ohio – Timken has announced it has reached an agreement to acquire automatic lubrication system manufacturer Groeneveld Group.

The deal is worth about US$280 million.

“The acquisition of Groeneveld will further expand our presence in the automatic lubrication systems space, which we entered in 2013 with our acquisition of Interlube,” said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. “Groeneveld will bring a strong brand and management team, a global customer base and an industry-leading product portfolio that has an attractive market position in off-highway equipment and heavy trucks.”

Groeneveld Group is headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands, with manufacturing facilities in Italy. Automatic lubrication delivery systems, which enhance vehicle and machine uptime through automated maintenance and safety support, represent the predominance of the company’s offering. The company also has a small telematics business, Groeneveld ICT. Groeneveld Group employs approximately 600 people.

“We’re excited to be gaining such a well-known and respected business with a differentiated value proposition, deep customer relationships and a talented workforce,” said Kyle. “We look forward to welcoming the Groeneveld team to Timken.”