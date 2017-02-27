TMW targets small fleets with new maintenance management platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – TMW Systems has launched a new, cost-effective maintenance management system that it says will allow the company to break into the small fleet market.

Designed for fleets with 150 or fewer assets, FleetCheck is designed to provide smaller fleets with the ability to increase efficiency, improve cost control and maintain DoT compliance at a price point that’s more palatable for smaller operations. The new offering, announced at the spring meeting of the Technology & Maintenance Council, complements TMW’s existing TMT Fleet Maintenance offering that is marketed towards larger fleets.

“We’ve always had small fleets interested in our products, but because of our cost structuers and the complexity of the full-scale system, we weren’t (cost) competitive,” said Scott Vanselous, executive vice-president, marketing and strategy. “Small fleets always had an interest in the record-keeping of repairs and maintenance history.”

FleetCheck allows fleets to move away from spreadsheets into a user-friendly web browser-based platform.

“The smaller fleets are clamoring for this type of technology – we just haven’t been able to deliver it cost-effectively to them,” said Vanselous.

Two versions of FleetCheck will be offered, one for fleets that conduct their own maintenance and repairs in-house and another for those who outsource all such work. Fleets will benefit from having easy access to their complete repair histories. FleetCheck will be pre-configured for easy deployment, Vanselous explained.

TMW also announced a new Parts Room app that allows fleets to manage their parts inventory through Android and iOS devices. It’s available to users fo the company’s TMT Fleet Maintenance and TMT Service Center products.

The app allows users to use their device to perform a complete physical inventory for the parts room, or narrow the list by bin, part number range or part type.