Top fleet graphics win PMTC awards

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – In what has become known as the most colorful awards ceremony in the industry, the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) once again recognized some of the splashiest fleet graphics found on the road.

It’s the 32nd year of the PMTC Vehicle Graphics Design competition. Awards were presented in six categories, including: Tractor-trailer; straight truck; special events/promotion; light-duty commercial truck; human interest; and identity fleet graphics.

“This national event brings entries from across the country and is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “We congratulate all the award winners and thank all those that participated.”

Winners were: Tractor-trailer, Warren Gibson; straight truck, Leis Pet; special events/promotion, Hammond Transportation; light-duty commercial truck, Lifescape Construction; identity fleet graphics, Burnbrae Farms; and human interest, West Coast Transportation.