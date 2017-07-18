Trailer orders exceeding expectations: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – June net trailer orders totaled 20,375 units, up more than 50% year-over-year and 14% better than May, according to preliminary figures from ACT Research.

“Net orders have now grown y-o-y for the last seven consecutive months. Orders continue to track above expectations, as fleets continue on a positive investment path after last fall’s lackluster order season kick-off,” said Frank Maly, ACT’s director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research. “While historical patterns do call for a sequential increase from May, the growth rate in total trailer net orders was more than double that projected by seasonal patterns.”

Looking at industry segments, Maly noted, “Flatbeds and reefers posted the best m-o-m improvement, while the sequential growth in dry van net orders was similar to overall total industry results. When compared to last June, preliminary information shows that dry vans were the major contributor to the solid industry results; dry van net orders were up nearly 125% versus last year.”