Trailer production climbed in May: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer production increased 12% in May, thanks to two additional build days and strong orders.

The production rate was up 2% year-over-year, according to ACT Research.

“The majority of the May increase resulted from two more days in the schedule, although an increase in daily build rates also contributed,” said Frank Maly, director, CV transportation analysis and research at ACT. “Gains in dry vans and reefers led the way last month.”

More than 24,000 trailers were shipped in May.

“May shipments were nearly equivalent year-over-year, with volume off less than 1%,” said Maly. “Seasonally adjusted volume was 25,132, which was also up 11% month-over-month from the corresponding April measure.”