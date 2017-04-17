Truck News

Trailer Wizards website available in Punjabi

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Trailer Wizards has announced its website is now available in Punjabi.

The company notes a good percentage of the transportation industry is Punjabi-speaking and the new website will provide these customer with the tools and information they need to find the right trailer solution for their business requirements.

“Providing best-in-class customer service means providing clear, effective communication in the manner that supports the customer. Providing a tri-lingual website makes sense,” said chief operating officer Anne McKee.

The company says its site is also search engine optimized and formatted to work on mobile devices.

