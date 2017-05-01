Train Trailer bringing new shunt truck to Canadian market

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Train Trailer Rentals has announced it’s now offering Terberg shunt trucks.

The yard tractors are used in more than 90 countries.

“We strongly believe Train Trailer can make a difference in the Canadian logistics market with the Terberg terminal tractor. Great ergonomics, safety and quality are just a few of the unique selling points. With Train Trailer, we have found a very strong partner and look forward to making our new relationship a great success,” said Ron Van Arkel, vice-president, Americas, for Terberg Special Vehicles.

Shawn Rogers, national sales manager for Train Trailers, added: “The North American market is ready for a new competitor in this space. Our team is excited to bring this high-quality European design to new prospects and existing customers alike. Becoming Terberg’s exclusive distributor for Canada allows us to offer their quality shunt trucks for lease, sale or rent at very competitive rates. Our Canadian service network is backed by their 48-hour parts distribution promise, worldwide.”

For more info, visit www.traintrailer.com, www.terberggroup.com or contact Rogers at srogers@traintrailer.com.