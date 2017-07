LAVAL, Que. – Transit Truck Bodies has announced it will soon be delivering its 50,000th truck body since it began production in 1978.

The company is inviting its 250 employees, as well as Discount Rental and Kenworth representatives, to share in the occasion. The delivery is scheduled for July 13.

The 50,0000th body is a 26-ft. X-Treme model with Maxon GPTLR-33 galvanized liftgate, installed on a Kenworth T370, produced for Discount Rental Quebec.