Truck orders pick up in January

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 order activity reached a 13-month high in January, according to the latest data from ACT Research.

Class 8 orders came in at 22,188 units, suggesting the current cycle bottomed out in the second and third quarters of 2016. Backlogs also rose in the month.

“Stronger orders, coupled with modest build, allowed backlogs to rise 7,600 units from December to 99,600 units,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT Research president and senior analyst. “Orders for vocational equipment rose to a two-year high 8,500 units, or 38.5% of the month’s intake.”

Medium-duty orders were also up, to a six-month high of 22,744 units, ACT reports. That’s up 3% month-over-month and 31% year-over-year.

“The improvement was broad-based, with truck, bus and RV orders all posting y-o-y and m-o-m gains. Seasonal adjustment lifts medium-duty orders in January, boosting the total to 24,100 units,” Vieth noted. “On that basis, January was the best month for medium-duty orders since February 2008.”