More U.S. fleets looking to add equipment: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Fleets in the U.S. are indicating strong intentions to purchase new equipment, according to the latest ACT For-Hire Trucking Index.

It showed that May’s purchase intentions remain elevated, recording the strongest three-month sequential reading since the third quarter of 2014. Sixty-one per cent of fleets said they are planning equipment investments in the next three months.

All purchases forecast will be for new equipment. It marked the fifth consecutive month of growth.

One responding fleet executive reported: “Generally industrial customers seem to be increasing loads slightly, nothing over the top, but generally load counts are moving up.”