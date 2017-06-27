UPS commits to adding more clean vehicles

ATLANTA, Ga. – UPS has announced that by 2020, one in four new vehicles it purchases each year will be powered by an alternative fuel or advanced technology, up from 16% in 2016.

The target was published as part of the company’s Corporate Sustainability Report. The company also said that by 2025, 40% of all ground fuel it consumes will be from sources other than conventional gasoline and diesel, an increase from 19.6% in 2016.

The company already operates more than 8,300 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles worldwide. These include electric, hybrid electric, hydraulic hybrid, natural gas, propane, and lightweight fuel-saving composite body vehicles. Since 2009, UPS has invested more than US$750 million into alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and fueling stations.

“Because of our size and scale, we know our commitments can shape markets, advance technologies and be a catalyst for infrastructure investments,” said David Abney, UPS chairman and CEO. “We rely on the ingenuity of our employees, suppliers and technology partners to help us reach goals that will transform the shipping industry and spur innovation.”

The company also says that by 2025, 25% of its electricity will come from renewable energy sources, up drastically from 0.2% in 2016.

To read the report, visit www.ups.com/sustainability.