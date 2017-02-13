US fleets increase equipment buying intentions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – More US fleets are planning to buy new equipment in the first quarter of this year than last year, according to the latest Fleet Sentiment Survey conducted by CK Commercial Vehicle Research (CKCVR).

The survey indicates a 14% improvement in buying intentions among US fleets compared to Q1 2016. But first quarter truck orders earmarked for adding capacity remain low, at 5% of expected unit volume, the survey found.

A majority of fleets surveyed indicated they still have a driver shortage problem. The “How’s business?” portion of the survey showed an upward trajectory after more than a year of declining ratings, CKCVR reports.

Fleets participating in the survey operate more than 40,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks and 90,000 trailers.