Volvo to debut new regional haul truck at ExpoCam

MONTREAL, Que. – Volvo Trucks North America will debut a new VNR regional haul model at ExpoCam next week.

The truck maker has provided a glimpse of the new truck through two preview videos.

“The VNR is wholly reimagined inside and out. It melds a modern, connected workspace inside the cab with bold exterior lines and optimized dimensions for maximum efficiency. This is a truck built to deliver the versatility our customers need to face the challenges of the rapidly evolving North American freight network” said Göran Nyberg, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We expect that the VNR’s bold, dynamic appearance will change antiquated perceptions of what trucks should look like.”

Several people were selected to get a sneak peek at the new truck. Videos of their reactions can be seen here or below.

The truck will make its public appearance Apr. 20 at ExpoCam in Montreal. Truck News will be reporting from the show and will have details and pictures of the new model.



