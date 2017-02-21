Wabash National invests in composites manufacturing facility

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. – Wabash National has announced a $3-million investment into a Minnesota manufacturing facility to expand production of molded structural composites (MSC).

The investments is part of a broader $10-million long-term investment in composites, the company announced.

“In support of the continued success of our strategic growth and diversification efforts in advanced composites, we’re making this next step in our multi-year development plan to commercialize molded structural composites for select parts of the trailer and truck body markets,” said Dick Giromini, chief executive officer.

Wabash National is purchasing the Little Falls facility from Larson Boat Group. It will serve as the launch facility for MSC products.

“We remain committed to transforming Wabash National into a more diversified industrial company with a broader array of products and services. Our expanding portfolio of composite offerings is instrumental to that goal,” said Brent Yeagy, president and chief operating officer. “The expansion of our MSC manufacturing capabilities, as well as our new licensed ThermHex honeycomb core composite technology that we announced last year, highlight this growing competency in advanced composites.”