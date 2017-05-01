Woodstock gets CNG fast fill station

WOODSTOCK, Ont. – Rural Green Energy has announced the opening of a compressed natural gas (CNG) commercial cardlock facility here.

“We are pleased to have the support of our local municipality Oxford County and a large number of Ontario fleet owners. We are committed to providing a cleaner, more sustainable, economical fuel option. We are fuelling change” said John Ysselstein Jr., president of Rural Green Energy.

The facility provides CNG fast fill and in Phase 2 of the project will add a blend of CNG and RNG (bio-methane from livestock waste). The facility was engineered, constructed and is maintained by Faromor CNG Corp.

“This is a timely and welcome development that provides our community with another energy choice to support our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions” said Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch. “The City of Woodstock’s Municipal Energy Plan establishes a goal of reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions by 38% and 37% by 2031 from the 2013 baseline. We look forward to the Phase 2 introduction of RNG for a more sustainable energy choice.”

The official grand opening will be held May 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the station, located at 594676 Oxford Road 59 South of Woodstock. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP to 800-960-4002 or by e-mail to info@ruralgreenenergy.ca.