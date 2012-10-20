A Trucker’s Wife: How to Cope With Missing Your Hubby

Hello and welcome to my first column.
My name is Kelly and I am a trucker’s wife. I stay at home with our three children and am the Web master for a Web site for trucker’s wives.
When Truck News asked me to write a column for them, I was honoured and so excited! I am hoping to use this column in the coming months, as a means to communicate with other trucker wives and girlfriends on issues that affect our lives. I would love to hear from you.
Please feel free to e-mail me at the address provided below (or via the link at www.trucknews.com) with any questions you have or issues that you may like to see covered in this column.
I’ll start this month with an issue that seems to be prevalent with most trucker wives I have spoken with: “How do I deal with being alone while he is on the road?”
Your trucker just walked out the door on his next road trip. You lean against the door, close your eyes and let out a sigh.
You are going to miss him so much and it seems like such a long time until he’ll walk back through that door again.
When my husband went on the road the first time, I cried myself to sleep for the first few nights. The evenings were so long, the children weren’t being very co-operative at bedtime and I began to feel sorry for myself. “How am I going to get through this?”
The answer isn’t the same for everyone and there is no “one thing” that makes it all better.
The more I speak with other trucker wives, the more I come to realize that there are a few basic things that we need to focus on to keep our lives running smoothly.
It can be a lonely life, if that’s what we make of it.
So much depends on us to do the best we can, with what we have.
It isn’t easy, but a positive attitude is crucial. Remember that you have a wonderful man who is out on the road, working hard to bring home a paycheck, and that he too, misses you.
Come up with a positive thought and write it down, stick it on the fridge where you can see it when you are feeling down.
It can be a quote, something your trucker said to you or any type of positive affirmation as to why he is on the road in the first place.
Speak to other trucker wives if you can, being in touch with women who are in the same situation can be quite therapeutic.
Having a support system is wonderful for those times when you are feeling down and need someone to talk to.
Keeping busy can help. Go out for coffee or a movie once in a while with a friend or two. Enroll your children in swimming classes or skating lessons and go along with them.
Join a gym, volunteer, take up a hobby or maybe even go back to school if you can.
Don’t feel bad if you need to have a good cry.
Flop down on the bed, grab his pillow and let it out. Then get up, take a long bubble bath, make a nice cup of tea, get a good book and settle into your favourite chair for a little relaxation.
It’s not healthy to deny how we feel, so if you are missing him, by all means miss him, just don’t make it the focus of your day to day life.
Keep in touch with your trucker while he is on the road. Just hearing his voice over the phone can be wonderful, or with today’s technology, e-mail, Web cams and voice conference are even possible with a laptop and an Internet connection.
Be sure to make the home time meaningful.
Your trucker will most likely be tired when he gets home, maybe even a little cranky.
Give him some space and try not to overwhelm him with all he has missed in the first five minutes.
I have found that asking about his trip and things that happened while he was on the road helps him to wind down and to get a conversation going.
Do things with him when you can, go on family outings or even get a babysitter and go out on a date.
The one thing that I have learned from other experienced trucker wives, is that time does make things easier.
In the beginning, it may seem desperately hopeless, but time moves forward and one day soon, you will look back and see how far you have come.
Keep yourself on the right track and in a healthy frame of mind. When your trucker is far from home, that doesn’t mean that your hearts aren’t close.
– Kelly Livingstone is the editor of ATruckersWife.com, a Web site dedicated to truckers’ wives and what’s important to them. You can e-mail her at column@atruckerswife.com. Or you can send your questions and comments via snail mail to: Letters, Truck News, 12 Concorde Place, Suite 800, Toronto, Ont. M3C 4J2
Hi my name is Nury an a truckers wife for almost 16yrs same time we have been married. We have two wonderful kids girl and boy 17 tth and 15th. I just want to share a little of my story. It has been really hard both both my husband till this day has always been good to our kids and my self he has a caring heart ans when I have those days where I need Soo much I just think about him and the moments we spend together then i find my self with a big SMAil e:-):-):-) and I thak God for having such hard working and awesome man in my life even if it little moments…… when you LOVe somebody you can find the straight. I was with him on the road if you want to be on his shoes one day or one week be sure to try this . My husband actally enjoyed the company and me too you get the chance to reinvent your self and appreciate more and more. Thank you reading this lines it is the first time I do this I just need to talk and share with people that are in the same situation ..so please be happy and don’t forget to say I love you everyday… God bless you all….
Hi I am new to this. My husband just started escort driving for a trucker that we know. He’s been gone all last week and this week so far. He did get to come home for the weekend which was a blessing. I have 3 children ages 8 and 5 and 1. I am trying my hardest to stay strong and busy at home and with the kids. I think I am doing rather well but its not easy by any means. Night time is the hardest and i cry a lot. I try nit to call him too much because I don’t want to bother him when he’s driving but I do wish he would call more often or maybe be a little more excited to come home because I am thrilled when I know he’s coming home. I text him a fee times throughout the day but most times I don’t get a reply back and it really hurts my feelings. I tell him how much I love him and how great he is and he says nothing back. I really love my husband and appreciate all thaat he’s doing but it feels like he doesn’t even think about me when he’s gone…
Hi all, I am new here to this truck driving thing. My now hubby and I just got married about a month ago before he went on the road and it has been sooooo hard :(… we have been together for 4 years now and would do EVERYTHING together (no kids) and now it is totally different.. he went on the road for about 3 weeks after we got married for training and then came home for about 5 days and now has left and doesn’t know when he will be back and I just don’t think I can do this. I was fine for the first few weeks but after he came home for those days and left it must have just made it harder.. its just my cat and I at home and I have a job about 2 minutes from home which I try to work as much as I can but don’t want to burn myself out, so when I’m not working I just sit at home and listen to music, maybe go on the computer or go outside and take some pictures since I’m really into photography but other than work and sit at home I don’t do anything and I just don’t think this life is for me I cannot take it…. everyday is so hard and I don’t ever want to get up out of bed because there is no point when you have nothing to do.. I know this is kind of a sob story but I am so frustrated and sad and I hate complaing to my hubby because there isn’t anything he can do about it, he needs to be out there supporting us and our future but I just don’t think I can take it anymore so I am totally open to learn how you ladies cope with the lonliness.
THANK YOU so much in advance –Jennifer
If u have other family around like your dad, mom, sister, aunt, cousin, or anyone on his side of the family that u get along with, call them weekly and make plans to go out to eat together. Do this with co-workers too. Since u like to take pictures, go to parks in your area or travel to new places to get some fun shots. Think about starting a new hobby, join a gym or go walking outside each day. Go shopping and get your hair fixed up routinely, and then send pics to your hubby. Decorate your home or do some volunteer work. The key is to stay busy and know your trucker loves you.
Recently married and recent home owner my husband is gone for 2 weeks at a time recently
And we only have 3 days together when he’s home which he has to split between me and our 2 kids.
I’m starting to break down I feel like I’m doing it all on my own and I hate this. I actually think I started talking
To myself and what’s even scarier is I was answering. How do I make this easier?
Hello Shellie, this is my fist time on this sit and I have just been reading and reading. When I started reading your post it sounds so much like my story and just wanted to say hello and tell you a little bit of my story. I married the love of my life in Oct of this year and we have only be together 3 years. When I first meet him he was OTR but two week after we meet me and my 18 months old son went over the road with him for 3 months only coming home every other weekend to see his 3 girls for only 3 days. About a year after being together we bought a house and had a baby together, meanwhile he was driving local. He just went back over the road about 3 week ago and wont be home till after the first of the year!!! I feel like im going crazy all I want to do is lay around and cry but then I look at our kids and know I have to get up and stay strong for them.. I dont think being without our men will ever get easier, I think we just have to learn how to look at it in a different perspective and realize that this is not forever its just for right now. Our men are sacrificing a lot more than us, they are stuck in a truck for hours no bathroom, truck stop food, and they have to go to bed alone just like we do.. But before we know it they will be home with us all the time and we will look back on these day and wonder why we wanted them him all the time..lol Praying for your Trucker and your family
Hi y’all I am new to being a truckers girlfriend. I have been with my driver for a few months and we plan on getting married later on down the road but right now it’s so hard. He is gone for months at a time and I try to keep busy to pass the time till I talk to him again but it’s not working. I get very depressed and I don’t know what to do. Is there anything y’all suggest that I might be able to do to help me?
This helps a lot. my husband just started 8 weeks of training and it seem like its been forever (Really only two weeks) 🙁 We have a 10month old and she is our world and I don’t like to get sad or upset that he is gone bc then she gets like that too(funny). We talk when we can. My mother in law is also a trucker wife and she has helped so much!
My husband just transitioned from active duty air force to otr driving. We also have two children a 6 year old and a 6 month old, and I am a nurse full time. I would love to make connections with other trucker wives
my hubby has been gone from the first week of oct till chrisamess i have a 6 and a 9 year old . when he first went my lil girl was 4 . and he did for a year . and had to stop . now he back at it . he dos teem driveing. it a lot you be come a singel mom .
Ive been with my husband for 5 years, hes an otr driver home 1-2days per week, as with me its not a good situation..i dont work i have no drivers license do to my health and my kids live with there dad so i see them e/o wknd, where im stuggling is what do i do with my time…i dont have children to fill every day i cant drive so i see no one im about an hour to two hrs away from friends and family, and i feel myself getting sucked into this black whole which is weeping into my marriage and the last thing my husband needs to worry about is me falling apart….what can i do please help….
If I was in your situation Angela I would definitely be on the road with him. I met my boyfriend now fiancee one year ago and I am a stay at home mom with my 14 and 16 year old kids. I help him run his company since he owns this small carrier company which is very rewarding and keeps me busy. It also makes him appreciate me more. But if I had no children to look after, which I adore, don’t get me wrong. But I do get depressed at times and keeping myself busy with his paperwork and my kids. I have gone on the road with him and I absolutely love it. Just being with him from city to city made it very worthwhile.
My fiance is an OTR truck driver. He was my high school sweetheart. We went our own ways and after twenty years apart per say…we got back together….the relationship can get Rocky. There are times I don’t hear from him for awhile. I pray. I read my bible. We text Good Mornings every day. We tell each other that we love each other. I dont call him due to the fact I don’t want to bother him. He tries to call at least once a day. I am thankful for that. Yes I get depressed and miss him so much. We were close in high school just like we are now. Its tough on him too. He misses us just as much. He is out there making a living. I’m very appreciative for that.
Hi I am have been married to my husband for 18 years. We have 4 beautiful wonderful kids, and I am a stay at home mom. My husband has been in the trucking industry for over 20 years. He started doing long haul recently and I find myself missing him desperately! I have found some things that help… Calling 2 times a day (sometimes conference call with the kids). Getting busy with a project ie organizing the space that is impossible to do with him there. Getting together 1-2 times per week with friends. Planning outings with my kids just with mom times. Volunteering 1 per week at the school. Doing any research for my husband as needed when he calls ie checking weather patterns and reports, checking load boards. Last but not least when I feel really down I make a list of all the things that I need to be thankful for. When my husband calls I stay positive and cheer him on, because he is out there missing our family too! my husband has worked for several different companies, the best ones will recognize that your hubby needs to have decent home times.
Hello. My name is mary. I have been married to a trucker for 8 years now. I have three kid a girl that is 11, an boy that is 8 and a 1 year old boy. It gets really hard because sometimes he could be home everyother day but most times he will be gone all week usually he is home on the weekends. There are times I will not see him for weeks at a time. He was an over the road driver when we got together he would only be home for 2 to 4 days each month. He does the job to take care of us but it hurts me because I know he would be much happier if he was home everynight. I miss him so much.
I’ve been with my truck driver for almost 10 months and married to him for almost 6 months. I knew what I was signing up for when I met him. But it is still very hard. I do get to ride with him during the week sometimes when I don’t have my kids or the grandbaby (his granddaughter). I do a lot to keep busy but it’s still difficult to keep my mind off my hubby. I know he’s working hard to make a great life for us. But I just long to be in the comfort of his arms. To play video games with him, talk to him, just be next to him. Im lucky to see him once a week, if that. Unless I ride with him. He just left tonight for another load after getting home at 3 this morning. And he slept the better part of the day. So not much time spent with him. I just really miss him.
my truck driver husband is away a week at a time with weekends off, we have a 5 and half year old child . Sometimes it’s difficult I live an hour away from my family and his family is across the country, there are good days and bad days. What helps me most is our texting and calling just to say hi.. How’s your day.. I’ve been with him since 2009, but our first anniversary is this year in Aug. I knew what I was signing up with him, gone a lot and being lonely, but having pictures around the house reminds me what we have is very special then most married couples who always together 24 to 7. Missing my husbAnd reminds me how much I am in love with him,how much he means to our child and I. How much with life struggles he’s words he says lasts a life time when he’s not around in my thoughts. Yes I am a truckers wife and I’m proud to be one .
Amazing that this web page even exists!! Hi everyone I’m Jaquita engaged to be married to my trucker this August! I miss him so much he left for training 3 almost 4 weeks ago he has about 4 weeks left I was so happy when his trainer allowed him to stop through and spend a few hours with me before their next pickup.it just seems like when he popped in for those few hours I was so happy but once he left it got hard all over again! I miss him so much! But I can’t imagine my life without him. We video chat when possible and like previous posts I have read we get a phone call in at least once a day. I try not to bother him I want him as safe and focused as possible. Being in college helps but when I’m finished with schoolwork and night starts to set in that’s when I miss him most. I just miss h lying next to me at night . But I am proud of my trucker & wouldn’t trade him for anything!
My trucker husband and I have been married a little over a year now. I am a fleet manager for a trucking company and deal with truckers every day. Extremely stressful job I might add! Anyway, I was my husband’s fleet manager. That is how we met. I always said there was no way I would ever marry a truck driver because I wouldn’t be able to stand being apart so much. But here I am, married to the most wonderful man in the world. And I miss him desperately. It has not gotten easier. In fact, sometimes it feels as if it has gotten harder. Yesterday tragedy struck and my nephew was killed in an accident. It has rocked my family’s world. Grief is tough. Even tougher when you have to deal alone. My husband is 2000 miles away, haven’t seen him in 3 weeks, don’t know when he will get a load home. It’s 2:00 in the morning and I can’t sleep. It’s times like this that are just downright awful. I really could use his strong shoulders right now. We talk several hours a day on the phone but it just isn’t the same. What I need is to bury my face in his shoulder and just cry.
My trucker boyfriend has left out on the road…. 🙁
He will be out for weeks, sometimes 2 months. He said he needed space to get it together and has nothing to do with ne, nor does he want to brake up. Wft does space mean, and what should I say when we get on the phone. Can i even send a tex? Help me. Im very new to this lifestyle being iv only known him 1 year but recently we’ve gotten very very close so what do I do???
My husband is an OTR truck driver. He was driving when we met, we were friends for years before we dated and then married. My situation is a little different, I was also a driver in the past. I am now my husband’s dispatcher. He used to be so loving and positive. Nowadays, he’s hateful during most if our conversations, which leads to a lot of arguments. I listen to complaints all day long at work and can’t even have be a phone call with my husband without it. I love him more everyday but some days are way easier than others. He doesn’t get excited to come anymore. I clean all day on Fridays so he comes home to a clean home, then he gets mad if I sound excited to see him. I mean how dare I. Ugh. It seems like all we do is argue, this job has changed the man that I married and not for the better. Any ideas on how to get this marriage back on track, before it completely derails?
My husband decided to become an OTR truck driver 2 months ago without even asking how I felt about it. I’m a very affectionate person and have a strong desire for physical affection and quality time together. He claims to share this desire, yet here we are going weeks at a time with no physical contact and very little phone contact. The first few weeks I stayed in my motel room after work, only leaving to go to church. Last week I found out about a pool hall that does karaoke on Wednesday nights and I went out and sang and played pool. My husband was very upset that I had gone out without him and last night told me that if I go again, our relationship is over. He actually told me that he doesn’t want me to talk to anyone besides him and that he wants me to stay in my room when I’m not working. Btw, no physical contact was made with anyone at the pool hall and I was careful not to come across as available while out. I’m lonely and just want to make friends. The whole situation makes me angry because he chose this job knowing how much it would impact our lives and now wants me to stay locked away and be alone.
My husband (we are newlyweds) is an OTR driver. We have been together for almost 8 years and decided marriage was our next step. It has been almost a year and I have seen him 3 times. One of those visits was a 34 hour reset so he was exhausted. It’s looking like 6 months before I might see him again. I hate this!!! I have tried to tell him that I need him to want to come home for maybe a weekend maybe every 3 months or so. Apparently I am being unreasonable. I love this man so much but that road takes him farther than the miles are actually registering. Just trying to find a balance or compromise~ he states I am being selfish. Help me. Just trying to be supportive but the times are getting longer and longer- last visit was in July 2016- he said I might see him in Feb/March 2017— he doesn’t understand or maybe I don’t. Help.
Hello, my bf is a trucker, and whereas I fully support the fact that he’s a trucker. He had recently just threw out hint hints about getting engaged. This is my first time being an truckers gf/soon-to-be-wife. I’m glad that I found this site to have support when I’m feeling lonely or need to talk. He did mentioned if I’ll be alright with him being on the road, of course I will. I will, like most of the gf’s/wives have a lot of loneliness, but I’ll get through them, just take them day by day.