Celebrating excellence

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) and its membership always look forward to this time of year, as it marks our annual conference.

This is one of the biggest events on the calendar each year for the private and dedicated trucking community. This event provides unsurpassed value for the industry.

This year’s conference takes place June 15-16 in a new venue for the PMTC, the Crowne Plaza Fallsview Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ont. The event offers educational seminars, networking opportunities, and our expanded awards program, which celebrates the best of the best in our industry.

Although this conference is geared towards private fleets, the education and networking opportunities provide great value for everyone in the industry, whether private, for-hire, dedicated, or suppliers to the industry. Many who have attended in the past have called this one of the best values in the industry. As always, this year’s conference includes several educational seminars and celebrations.

This year’s conference will kick off with the annual general meeting for members only at 4 p.m. on June 14. The conference events will kick off with the PMTC Young Leaders Group cocktail reception from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 14. This event is open to all Young Leaders, the PMTC Board, conference speakers, and sponsors.

June 15 marks the beginning of the educational and awards portion of our conference, starting at 8 a.m. with a legal update, followed by seminars on: Using data to create efficiencies; Introduction of the 2017 PMTC Canadian Benchmarking Survey; A US regulatory update; the PMTC-CPC Logistics Canada Drivers Hall of Fame Award Luncheon; Policies and procedures for marijuana – an update on recreational usage legislation; and The current and future state of autonomous vehicle technology.

This session is sponsored by the PMTC’s Young Leaders group, and as such, this year’s Young Leaders Education Bursary award recipient will be introduced after the seminar.

Day one events wrap up with the Chairman’s Dinner, which includes the PMTC Fleet Safety Awards, the PMTC Truck Driver Training Scholarship, and the President’s Award.

Mixed into these events are networking and cocktail receptions in our Exhibitor’s Showcase area.

June 16 begins with a seminar discussing the risks associated with autonomous vehicles, and what companies should do to ensure they are prepared for the technology.

This is followed by a seminar on the changing landscape of motor vehicle incident protocols. The conference wraps up with the PMTC Vehicle Graphics Awards Luncheon. Just before the luncheon, we have one more networking opportunity with a cocktail reception around our Exhibitor’s Showcase.

If you have attended this conference before, you know the value it provides in education and networking, and we look forward to seeing you again. If you have not attended before, this would be a great year to attend your first event and see what all the talk is about. I assure you that you will not be disappointed. For full conference details, e-mail Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca, or visit our website at www.pmtc.ca.

***

Mike Millian is president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, the only national association that represents the views and interests of the private fleet industry. He can be reached at trucks@pmtc.ca.