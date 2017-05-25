Freightliner introduces AWD M2 106, 106V

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner has announced its Business Class M2 106 and 106V models can now be spec’d in all-wheel drive configurations.

The factory-installed Meritor front drive axles allow for all-wheel drive and are available in this configuration immediately, Freightliner says.

The front drive axle option is a part-time system ideal for use in fire and rescue, utility, snowplow and municipal service applications.

The system can be activated when additional traction is required and it can be engaged at or below 10 mph or while the vehicle is coasting on a level grade, the company says.

“Our Business Class M2 product line was specifically designed to tackle tough vocational jobs,” said Alex Bernasconi, vice-president of sales, Freightliner Trucks. “When paired with our quality vehicles, this new front drive axle option meets our customers’ needs for increased traction and mobility during off-road and slippery conditions.”

The axles use straight front-to-back frame rails, eliminating the need for a step frame for optimized cab height, Freightliner says.

The transfer case of the front drive axle is mounted between the transmission and the rear axle.

Also, the axle bowl is offset by 11-inches to the passenger side, matching the driveline angles and eliminating the need for a lift kit.

The front drive axles are available in 4×4 and 6×6 configurations on the M2 106 and 106V, which can be spec’d with MBE900 or Cat C7 engines.

It’s offered at 12,000, 14,000 or 16,000-lb ratings and available with a variety of single and tandem rear suspensions including flat-leaf, spring or Freightliner’s own AirLiner suspensions.

