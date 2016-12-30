Manitoba twinning rest of Perimeter

WINNIPEG, Man. – A dangerous stretch of the Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg will be twinned as part of a $65-million upgrade. Transportation and Government Services Minister, Ron Lemieux, announced the plan recently.

“The upgrade of the Perimeter Highway is one of the many commitments we have made in the third year of the RoadWorks Manitoba initiative to address the serious problems facing our aging infrastructure,” he said. “The conversion of the last two-lane portion of the Perimeter has been long-awaited and we are pleased to get the project underway to improve safety and traffic flow on this major route.”

The 16-kilometre stretch will be twinned over the next five years, and runs from Hwy. 59 to just north of the Trans-Canada Hwy.