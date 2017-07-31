New rest stop for Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, N.S. – The province of Nova Scotia has come up with a highway rest area strategy that will provide a safety service to truckers and visitors, supported by trucking and industry leaders.

Nova Scotia’s first highway rest area is set to officially open at Exit 21 on Highway 104 near Westville, Pictou Co. Another one is planned for the Springhill to Thomson Station area of Cumberland Co. The province will review the pilot projects and determine their effectiveness.

“We’ve finally reached a milestone in obtaining rest areas in Nova Scotia,” says Bob Briggs, past-chair of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association. “Our drivers now have a place to rest without stopping on the shoulder of the road or an off-ramp.”